Charles Bassey News: Dealing with personal issue
Bassey didn't play in Friday's 138-116 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge due to personal reasons.
Bassey could be forced to miss more games, but it's still unclear how long he'll be away from the team. He was in strong form before this absence, securing 11 consecutive double-doubles and leading his squad with an average of 11.7 rebounds per contest. Jacksen Moni could continue to play an increased role for as long as Bassey is unavailable.
Charles Bassey
Free Agent
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