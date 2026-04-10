Charles Bassey News: Double-double off bench Thursday
Bassey recorded 12 points (6-8 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 30 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 119-103 loss to the Lakers.
Seeing his biggest workload of the season, Bassey delivered his second straight double-double and the fifth of his career. The fifth-year center could see big workloads again over the final two games of the regular season as Golden State prioritizes getting its frontcourt healthy for the Play-In Tournament.
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