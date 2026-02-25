Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Double-doubles Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Bassey generated 24 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 33 minutes of Tuesday's 128-126 G League loss to the Remix.

Bassey made his return to Santa Cruz after serving out a pair of 10-day contracts with the 76ers. Bassey didn't skip a beat, posting a fifth straight G League double-double. He's averaging 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game during the G League regular season.

Charles Bassey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles Bassey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles Bassey See More
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One
NBA
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
226 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Plenty of Options for Week 20
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Plenty of Options for Week 20
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
362 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid
Author Image
Adam King
February 24, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 21, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
February 21, 2025