Charles Bassey News: Double-doubles Tuesday

Bassey generated 24 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 33 minutes of Tuesday's 128-126 G League loss to the Remix.

Bassey made his return to Santa Cruz after serving out a pair of 10-day contracts with the 76ers. Bassey didn't skip a beat, posting a fifth straight G League double-double. He's averaging 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game during the G League regular season.