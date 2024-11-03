Charles Bassey News: Fails to score in win

Bassey supplied no counting stats in one minute during Saturday's 113-103 win over Minnesota.

Bassey played one minute of garbage time, just the third time he has seen the court all season. Following a torn ACL in December, Bassey has worked his way back into the rotation, albeit on a sporadic basis. He does possess an intriguing skill set, something we may get to see a bit more of further down the track, should the Spurs start looking to the future. At this point, he is unlikely to be anything more than a depth piece.