Charles Bassey News: First double-double of season

Bassey chipped in 14 points (7-12 FG), 12 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-105 win over Sacramento.

The double-double was the first of the season for Bassey, and just the fourth of his career, as he set new season highs in both points and boards. The fifth-year center could see a hefty workload over the final three games of the regular season as the Warriors focus on getting Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) ready for the Play-In Tournament.