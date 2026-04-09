Charles Bassey News: Good to go Thursday

Bassey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Bassey will shake off his probable tag due to a sprained left ankle and suit up for the shorthanded Warriors. The big man logged 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over Sacramento and will likely retain significant playing time due to Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) being sidelined.