Charles Bassey News: Joining Golden State
Bassey agreed to a contract with the Warriors on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
After his second 10-day deal with the Celtics expired Saturday, Bassey was viewed as a candidate to rejoin Boston on a rest-of-season deal, but he'll instead move on to his fourth organization of the season in Golden State. Across stops with the Grizzlies, 76ers and Celtics on five total 10-day pacts, Bassey has appeared in eight games and has averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per contest. He'll provide the Warriors with some much-needed depth in the frontcourt while the club is without Al Horford (soleus) and Quinten Post (foot).
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