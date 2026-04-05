Charles Bassey News: Joining Golden State

Bassey agreed to a contract with the Warriors on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

After his second 10-day deal with the Celtics expired Saturday, Bassey was viewed as a candidate to rejoin Boston on a rest-of-season deal, but he'll instead move on to his fourth organization of the season in Golden State. Across stops with the Grizzlies, 76ers and Celtics on five total 10-day pacts, Bassey has appeared in eight games and has averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per contest. He'll provide the Warriors with some much-needed depth in the frontcourt while the club is without Al Horford (soleus) and Quinten Post (foot).