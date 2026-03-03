Charles Bassey News: Leading scorer in loss

Bassey compiled 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 113-104 G League loss versus Stockton.

Bassey had a strong outing despite the loss, as he led Santa Cruz in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling a double-double. The 6-foot-10 also shot an efficient 78.6 percent from the field and has now scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven appearances and eight times total this season.