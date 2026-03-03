Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Leading scorer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Bassey compiled 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 113-104 G League loss versus Stockton.

Bassey had a strong outing despite the loss, as he led Santa Cruz in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling a double-double. The 6-foot-10 also shot an efficient 78.6 percent from the field and has now scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven appearances and eight times total this season.

Charles Bassey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles Bassey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles Bassey See More
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One
NBA
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
232 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Plenty of Options for Week 20
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Plenty of Options for Week 20
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 28, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid
Author Image
Adam King
February 24, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 21, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
February 21, 2025