Charles Bassey News: Leading scorer in loss
Bassey compiled 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 113-104 G League loss versus Stockton.
Bassey had a strong outing despite the loss, as he led Santa Cruz in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling a double-double. The 6-foot-10 also shot an efficient 78.6 percent from the field and has now scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven appearances and eight times total this season.
Charles Bassey
Free Agent
