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Charles Bassey News: Plans to sign with Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 1:54pm

The Celtics intend to sign Bassey (personal) to a 10-day contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Bassey didn't play Friday when the Santa Cruz Warriors lost to the Cleveland Charge in the G League, and now he's expected to join Boston on a 10-day deal. The big man will add some much-needed frontcourt depth behind Neemias Queta and Luka Garza while Nikola Vucevic (finger) is out.

Charles Bassey
Boston Celtics
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