Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Returning to action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 5:23am

Bassey (knee) is available for Sunday's contest against the Warriors.

Bassey will be available for the first time since Feb. 23 after missing the last 18 games due to what the Spurs have labeled as an acute-on-chronic bone bruise in his left knee. While Bassey projects to be part of the rotation Sunday, given the length of his absence, the Spurs are likely to keep his minutes in check.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
