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Charles Bassey News: Signs another 10-day deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 7:34am

Bassey agreed to a second 10-day contract with Boston on Wednesday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

During his first stint with Boston, Bassey made two garbage-time appearances and played four minutes in total. He'll continue to be an emergency depth option off the bench but is unlikely to be featured in head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation while Neemias Queta and Luka Garza are both available.

Charles Bassey
Boston Celtics
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