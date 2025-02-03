Charles Bassey News: Slides back to bench Monday

Bassey is coming off the bench in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

With Victor Wembanyama overcoming an illness Monday, Bassey will slide back to San Antonio's bench following Saturday's spot start. Across 30 contests from the Spurs' second unit this year, Bassey has averaged 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 10.4 minutes, so he'll likely be hard-pressed for fantasy value against Memphis.