Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Slides back to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Bassey is coming off the bench in Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

With Victor Wembanyama overcoming an illness Monday, Bassey will slide back to San Antonio's bench following Saturday's spot start. Across 30 contests from the Spurs' second unit this year, Bassey has averaged 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 10.4 minutes, so he'll likely be hard-pressed for fantasy value against Memphis.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now