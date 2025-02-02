Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Solid in spot start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Bassey finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to Miami.

The big man recorded a game-high mark in rebounds while making his third career start due to Victor Wembanyama's (illness) absence. Bassey has been held out via coach's decision in three of the club's last five outings, so he will likely remain in an extremely limited role once Wembannyama is able to return. Until then, Bassey should be expected to pick up fairly significant minutes in the frontcourt, competing for playing time with Sandro Mamukelashvili and Zach Collins.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now