Charles Bassey News: Solid in spot start Saturday

Bassey finished with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to Miami.

The big man recorded a game-high mark in rebounds while making his third career start due to Victor Wembanyama's (illness) absence. Bassey has been held out via coach's decision in three of the club's last five outings, so he will likely remain in an extremely limited role once Wembannyama is able to return. Until then, Bassey should be expected to pick up fairly significant minutes in the frontcourt, competing for playing time with Sandro Mamukelashvili and Zach Collins.