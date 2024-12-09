Charles Bassey News: Surprises with double-double

Bassey finished Sunday's 121-116 victory over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds and four blocks over 18 minutes.

Bassey did most of his damage during Victor Wembanyama's brief absence, logging seven points, a rebound and a blocked shot in the first quarter. Sunday was easily his best game of the season, but it would take an extended absence from Wembnayama for the shot-block specialist to have significant fantasy value.