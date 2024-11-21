Charles Bassey News: Swats six shots Thursday

Bassey racked up 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, six blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 victory over the Jazz.

Bassey was efficient as a scorer and aggressive on the glass, but there's no doubt that he made his biggest impact as a rim protector. The six blocks were a career-high mark for the big man, who might continue to enjoy extra minutes off the bench as long as Victor Wembanyama (knee) remains sidelined.