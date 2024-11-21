Charles Bassey News: Swats six shots Thursday
Bassey racked up 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, six blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 victory over the Jazz.
Bassey was efficient as a scorer and aggressive on the glass, but there's no doubt that he made his biggest impact as a rim protector. The six blocks were a career-high mark for the big man, who might continue to enjoy extra minutes off the bench as long as Victor Wembanyama (knee) remains sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now