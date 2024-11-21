Fantasy Basketball
Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Swats six shots Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Bassey racked up 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, six blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 126-118 victory over the Jazz.

Bassey was efficient as a scorer and aggressive on the glass, but there's no doubt that he made his biggest impact as a rim protector. The six blocks were a career-high mark for the big man, who might continue to enjoy extra minutes off the bench as long as Victor Wembanyama (knee) remains sidelined.

Charles Bassey
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
