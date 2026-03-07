Charles Bassey headshot

Charles Bassey News: Tallies 15 rebounds Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Bassey supplied 28 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 131-110 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Bassey excelled for his solid aim from the field and his impact on the boards against South Bay, recording his 10th consecutive G League double-double. The center's regular-season averages of 20.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game are all among the top two on the squad, and he's leading the team with 11 double-doubles over that span.

Charles Bassey
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles Bassey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charles Bassey See More
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One
NBA
Top Performers Shine in Las Vegas Summer League Week One
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
236 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Plenty of Options for Week 20
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Plenty of Options for Week 20
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 28, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: The Conundrum that is Joel Embiid
Author Image
Adam King
February 24, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds for the Stretch Run
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 21, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 18 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
February 21, 2025