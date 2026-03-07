Charles Bassey News: Tallies 15 rebounds Friday
Bassey supplied 28 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 131-110 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Bassey excelled for his solid aim from the field and his impact on the boards against South Bay, recording his 10th consecutive G League double-double. The center's regular-season averages of 20.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game are all among the top two on the squad, and he's leading the team with 11 double-doubles over that span.
Charles Bassey
Free Agent
