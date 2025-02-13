Charles Bediako News: Continues to make impact on glass

Bediako posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Bediako registered double-digit boards for the third time in his last four outings in the G League. The 22-year-old big man has started in each of his last 20 games, averaging 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 21.5 minutes while shooting 57.5 percent from the field.