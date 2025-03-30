Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bediako headshot

Charles Bediako News: Double-double in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Bediako registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes Saturday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 128-118 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Bediako led both teams in rebounding Saturday, with eight of his 15 boards coming on the offensive side of the floor. He came on strong over the final games of the season, and across his last 10 G League outings he averaged 12.2 points on 58.4 percent shooting, 11.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game.

Charles Bediako
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now