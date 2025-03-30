Charles Bediako News: Double-double in G League loss

Bediako registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes Saturday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 128-118 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Bediako led both teams in rebounding Saturday, with eight of his 15 boards coming on the offensive side of the floor. He came on strong over the final games of the season, and across his last 10 G League outings he averaged 12.2 points on 58.4 percent shooting, 11.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game.