Charles Bediako News: Grabs 12 boards in G League

Bediako recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes Thursday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 127-104 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Bedjako registered his seventh double-double of the G League season Thursday, three of which has come over his last five outings. Over his last five G League appearances, Bedjako has averaged 10.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over 24.9 minutes per contest.