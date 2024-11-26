Fantasy Basketball
Charles Bediako

Charles Bediako News: Leads team in rebounding

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Bediako recorded 10 points (5-5 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 overtime win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Bediako's perfect shooting from the field and team-high 10 rebounds helped him post his first double-double of the season. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 9.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24.0 minutes across seven appearances.

Charles Bediako
 Free Agent

