Charles Bediako News: Leads team in rebounding

Bediako recorded 10 points (5-5 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 overtime win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Bediako's perfect shooting from the field and team-high 10 rebounds helped him post his first double-double of the season. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 9.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 24.0 minutes across seven appearances.