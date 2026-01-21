Bediako left the college ranks following his sophomore season in 2022-23, when he declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. He went undrafted and has since gone on to sign NBA contracts with three different teams -- including a two-way deal with San Antonio during the 2023-24 campaign -- but because he never appeared in a regular-season NBA game, the 23-year-old was deemed eligible to make a return to college basketball. Since entering the professional ranks, Bediako had appeared in 83 career G League games, including 16 with Motor City this season. He averaged 4.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 15.1 minutes per game with the Cruise.