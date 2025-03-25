Charles Bediako News: Nabs double-double in G League loss
Bediako provided 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 140-107 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd.
Bediako led the Gold with a game-high 14 rebounds, and he recorded his 17th double-double over 48 G League outings. He's averaging 9.7 points and 8.4 rebounds across 24.1 minutes per game with the Gold this season.
Charles Bediako
Free Agent
