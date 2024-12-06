Charles Bediako News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Bediako contributed 10 points (3-3 FG, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Thursday's 115-99 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Bediako was limited on the offensive end, though he produced a game-high mark in rebounds with a monster performance on the glass. The big man has averaged 8.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 23.2 minutes per game through 10 G League Tip-Off Tournament outings.