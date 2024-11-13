Charles Bediako News: Nears G League double-double

Bediako generated 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 28 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 win over the G League Bulls.

Bediako's stat line wasn't gaudy, but he was efficient on his shot attempts and was a threat on the offensive glass, pulling down four offensive rebounds. Through two games, Bediako is averaging 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds across 24.9 minutes.