Charles Bediako News: Nears G League double-double
Bediako generated 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds across 28 minutes of Sunday's 124-121 win over the G League Bulls.
Bediako's stat line wasn't gaudy, but he was efficient on his shot attempts and was a threat on the offensive glass, pulling down four offensive rebounds. Through two games, Bediako is averaging 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds across 24.9 minutes.
Charles Bediako
Free Agent
