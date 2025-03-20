Charles Bediako News: Season-high 26 points in win

Bediako generated 26 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Bediako's 26 points represented a season-high output and corralled a game-high 15 boards Wednesday. Over his last 10 contests, Bediako has averaged 11.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.2 minutes while shooting 61.3 percent from the field.