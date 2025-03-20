Fantasy Basketball
Charles Bediako headshot

Charles Bediako News: Season-high 26 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 2:38pm

Bediako generated 26 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Bediako's 26 points represented a season-high output and corralled a game-high 15 boards Wednesday. Over his last 10 contests, Bediako has averaged 11.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 28.2 minutes while shooting 61.3 percent from the field.

Charles Bediako
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
