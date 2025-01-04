Charles Bediako News: Solid showing Friday

Bediako posted 18 points (5-6 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's loss to Long Island.

Bediako was one of six players who scored in double digits for Grand Rapids in this matchup, but he did more than just scoring and left his mark on both ends of the court. Bediako has been a solid performer for Grand Rapids, and he should continue to deliver solid numbers as long as he remains in a starting role for the Gold.