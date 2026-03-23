Charlie Brown headshot

Charlie Brown Injury: Dealing with hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 9:06am

Brown missed Sunday's 125-115 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue after picking up a hip injury.

Brown was unable to play for the first time since March 1, leaving his team without a regular starter Sunday. His status is now a major doubt, so Tommy Bruner could continue to fill in during the final couple of regular-season games. Brown was seventh on the squad with an average of 17.0 points per game before suffering the injury.

Charlie Brown
 Free Agent
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