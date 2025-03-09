Charlie Brown News: Bounces back in G League

Brown recorded 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and five steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 134-127 G League loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Brown has scored exactly 26 points in two of his previous three outings, but he shot 4-for-17 from the field in the other contest. He's scored at least 20 points four times this season, averaging 11.8 points in 28 minutes per game across 26 G League appearances.