Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Brown headshot

Charlie Brown News: Modest output in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Brown (chest) collected 10 points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block across 19 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 102-96 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Brown returned to the hardwood Wednesday following a brief absence due to a sternal contusion. He was the only bench player on his team to score in double figures and also made an impact on the defensive end, accounting for two of his club's 11 steals.

Charlie Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now