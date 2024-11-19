Fantasy Basketball
Charlie Brown headshot

Charlie Brown News: Nine swipes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Brown tallied 28 points (10-19 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine steals, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Brown recorded a team-high 28 points and nine steals during Tuesday's loss. He is now averaging 16.8 points, 4.5 steals, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 34.5 minutes across his first four appearances this season.

Charlie Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
