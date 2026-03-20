Charlie Brown News: Productive in victory

Brown tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes in Thursday's 126-121 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Brown delivered his most efficient effort since Dec. 11 and also improved on his usual numbers in boards and dimes during Thursday's clash. The guard, who has been a consistent starter for the Hustle, is now averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.