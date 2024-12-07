Charlie Brown News: Quiet in return

Brown played 25 minutes Friday during the Raptors 905's 129-109 loss versus Westchester and compiled four points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and a rebound.

Brown made his return to the court Friday after missing the team's win over Greensboro the previous day due to personal reasons. However, he had a quiet outing versus Westchester, scoring just four points and was unable to connect on any of his field-goal attempts.