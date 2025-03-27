Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Brown headshot

Charlie Brown News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Brown (illness) returned to action in Wednesday's 127-122 G League loss to the Long Island Nets, finishing with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and two steals in 21 minutes.

Brown has averaged a healthy workload of 26.3 minutes per game this season, and while his counting stats have been solid, he hasn't been efficient - he's shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Charlie Brown
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now