Charlie Brown News: Returns to play

Brown (back) recorded two points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 22 minutes Thursday during the G League Raptors 905's 120-103 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Brown returned to play for the first time since Dec. 6 after being held out due to back spasms. He hasn't been able to find his rhythm behind the arc of late, as he's now 1-for-14 from deep over his last three appearances.