Charlie Brown News: Scores 17 on Sunday

Brown logged 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal during Sunday's 131-113 G League loss to the Go-Go.

Brown was able to piece together a solid all-around performance Sunday, leading the starting cast in scoring and posting a team high in blocks. Brown has now logged two consecutive 15-plus point outings, solidifying himself as a key offensive piece early on.