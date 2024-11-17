Fantasy Basketball
Charlie Brown News: Scores 17 Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Brown logged 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal during Sunday's 131-113 loss to the Go-Go.

Brown was able to piece together a solid all-around performance Sunday, leading the starting cast in scoring and posting a team-high in blocks. Brown has now logged two consecutive 15-plus point outings, solidifying himself as a key offensive piece early on.

