Charlie Brown News: Snags eight steals

Brown logged seven points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, an assist and eight steals across 35 minutes Tuesday during Raptors 905's 121-86 loss versus the Swarm.

Brown had a solid defensive outing in Tuesday's loss as he racked up eight steals for the second time this season. However, he struggled shooting the ball, converting on just 25.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 16.7 percent of three-point tries.