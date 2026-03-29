Charlie Brown News: Solid effort in return from injury
Brown (hip) amassed 32 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Brown didn't need any playing time management after dealing with a minor issue during the week, and he took advantage of his final opportunity in the campaign to tie his second-best marks in points and steals. He stood out as a rather consistent all-around contributor, ending up with averages of 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game throughout the season.
Charlie Brown
Free Agent
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