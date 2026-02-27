Charlie Brown News: Strong stat line in victory

Brown racked up 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-97 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Brown showed his versatility in Thursday's matchup, with his multiple contributions in every major stat offsetting his lack of shooting efficiency. He reached double digits in rebounds for the first time this season and secured his second double-double during that period.