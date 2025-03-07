Charlie Brown News: Struggles in G League
Brown posted 13 points (4-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes Thursday during the Raptors 905's 120-117 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.
Brown was coming off an efficient 26-point outing against the Mad Ants on Monday, but he wasn't able to carry that momentum into Thursday's G League loss. He has shot 37.5 percent from the field across his last five G League outings, and over that span, he has averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over 28.1 minutes per game.
Charlie Brown
Free Agent
