Charlie Brown News: Team-high 29 points not enough
Brown submitted 29 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Brown put up a team-high scoring output Wednesday, but he did turn the ball over five times as well. It was the sixth start of the G League regular season by Brown, averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes as part of the first unit.
Charlie Brown
Free Agent
