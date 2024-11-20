Fantasy Basketball
Chasson Randle headshot

Chasson Randle Injury: Away from team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Randle didn't play Wednesday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 140-122 win over the Motor City Cruise after being named to the USA Men's Americup Qualifying Team.

Randle is currently away from the team to attend training camp, which runs from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21. The team will then compete against the Bahamas on Nov. 22 and Puerto Rico on Nov. 25 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C., meaning Randle will be away from the Wolves at least until the end of the month.

Chasson Randle
 Free Agent
