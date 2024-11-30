Chasson Randle News: Comes off bench in return

Randle posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes in Friday's 103-101 win over Wisconsin.

Randle returned Friday after missing some time due to a non-injury related absence, leading all Wolves bench players in minutes played while boosting Iowa on both ends of the court in a winning effort. Randle has averaged 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over five contests this season.