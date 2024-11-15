Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chasson Randle headshot

Chasson Randle News: Leads bench with 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Randle accumulated 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 113-104 win over the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Randle took a step in the right direction Friday after being held to 10 total points over his previous two appearances. He's shot the basketball well from beyond the arc through four games this season (7-for-11), though the volume simply hasn't been there for him to consistently produce at a high level.

Chasson Randle
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now