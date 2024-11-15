Chasson Randle News: Leads bench with 14 points

Randle accumulated 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Friday's 113-104 win over the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

Randle took a step in the right direction Friday after being held to 10 total points over his previous two appearances. He's shot the basketball well from beyond the arc through four games this season (7-for-11), though the volume simply hasn't been there for him to consistently produce at a high level.