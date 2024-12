Randle tallied five points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and one rebound in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 121-104 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Randle recorded a team-low minus-26 point differential during Tuesday's loss. Randle is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 26.8 minutes across nine appearances this season.