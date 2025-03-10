Chasson Randle News: Season-high six dimes in rare start

Randle ended with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

It was just the second start of the G League regular season for Randle, who handed out a season-high six assists Sunday. Across his last 10 outings, the journeyman guard has averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes while shooting 45.0 percent from downtown.