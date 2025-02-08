Fantasy Basketball
Chasson Randle headshot

Chasson Randle News: Strong production off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Randle produced 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Randle's 19 points were his most since dropping a season-high 22 against the Charge on Dec. 9. He's averaging 8.6 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from deep across 27 G League appearances.

Chasson Randle
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
