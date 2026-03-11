Chaz Lanier News: Assigned to G League
Detroit assigned Lanier to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Wednesday.
Lanier has recorded only 15 minutes of play over the Pistons' last four games and is now expected to spend another stint with the Cruise ahead of Wednessday's clash with the Noblesville Boom. The guard has previously appeared in 16 G League games this season, averaging 18.1 points per contest over that span.
