Chaz Lanier News: Assigned to G League
Detroit assigned Lanier to the G League's Motor City Cruise on Saturday.
Lanier has failed to log double-digit minutes in NBA action since Jan. 7, so he'll look to find more opportunities with the G League team while he's on assignment. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 17.9 points per game considering his past appearances for the Cruise, but he has made a limited impact in other categories.
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