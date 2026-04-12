Chaz Lanier News: Barely visible in win
Lanier posted two points (1-1 FG) over six minutes during Sunday's 133-121 win over the Pacers.
Lanier once again played a limited role, having exceeded 16 minutes on only four occasions this season. Given he has seen the floor only 34 times thus far, it's safe to assume that he won't be a key piece for the Pistons heading into the playoffs.
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